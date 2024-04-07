Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.17. 53,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 29,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 158.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

