The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

