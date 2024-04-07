The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Home Depot worth $1,930,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.