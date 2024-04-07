The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

