Thomas Netzer Sells 4,255 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $276,660.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,339 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $210,457.17.

On Monday, March 18th, Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.8 %

W opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

