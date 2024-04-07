TIAA Trust National Association Has $209,000 Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

SPXC stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPX Technologies

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.