TIAA Trust National Association Invests $212,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,765,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $415.18 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.59 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.10 and its 200 day moving average is $412.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.