TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

