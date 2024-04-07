TIAA Trust National Association Sells 135 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

