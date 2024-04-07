TIAA Trust National Association Takes $215,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $766,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

NYSE:GPN opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

