TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Up 1.1%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.84 ($0.05). 13,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 10,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

TMT Investments Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.53.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

