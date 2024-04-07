Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOU. Desjardins lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

TOU stock opened at C$64.11 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$53.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.59. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.710507 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,702. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

