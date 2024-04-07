Truist Financial Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $27.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Shares of AR opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 86.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $206,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

