Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

