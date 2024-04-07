Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

