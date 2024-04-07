Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,395 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Trust Point Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Celcuity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,444,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 138.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $19.97 on Friday. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $608.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

