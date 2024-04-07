Trust Point Inc. Buys New Shares in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Raymond James raised shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of BRP opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

