Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 1,643 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SSD opened at $194.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.66. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

