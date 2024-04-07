Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 2,768 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $103.22 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

