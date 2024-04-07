Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 36,303 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $580.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.02%.

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

