Trust Point Inc. Invests $311,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

WMB stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.