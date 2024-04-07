Trust Point Inc. Invests $317,000 in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 789,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $887.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,760.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,884 shares of company stock worth $1,170,405. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

