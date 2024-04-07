Trust Point Inc. Invests $339,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OBK opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBK

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.