Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.31.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

