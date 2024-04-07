Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,072,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,730,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $436,572.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,739 shares of company stock worth $1,450,713. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

