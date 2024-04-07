Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VDE opened at $136.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

