Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

