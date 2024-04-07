Trust Point Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,212 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Certara by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 2.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.15 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

