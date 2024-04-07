Trust Point Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

