Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $175.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.93. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.40.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

