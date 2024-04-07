Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.