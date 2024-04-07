UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 1,434,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,247,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

UiPath Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,360. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

