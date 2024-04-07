UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 104 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.52 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.