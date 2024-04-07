UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 380 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $76.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

