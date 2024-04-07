UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,474,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $309.90 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $325.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.26 and its 200 day moving average is $250.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

