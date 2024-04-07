UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 62.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WHR opened at $115.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

