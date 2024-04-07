UMB Bank n.a. Has $129,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $602,107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,043,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,264,000 after purchasing an additional 236,518 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $168.01 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

