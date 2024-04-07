UMB Bank n.a. Has $135,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

