UMB Bank n.a. Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,544,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after acquiring an additional 795,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE IFF opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

