UMB Bank n.a. Has $157,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in STERIS by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of STE opened at $213.48 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $180.54 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.63.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

