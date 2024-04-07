UMB Bank n.a. Has $163,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TM. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

TM stock opened at $240.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.98.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

