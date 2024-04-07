UMB Bank n.a. Has $92,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average is $93.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.