UMB Bank n.a. Has $99,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,964 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day moving average is $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

