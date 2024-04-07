UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $91,288,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $204.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $84.81 and a one year high of $214.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.60.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

