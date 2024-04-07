UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5,676.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $63.95 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

