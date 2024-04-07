UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,108,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

