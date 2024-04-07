UMB Bank n.a. Makes New Investment in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 18.35% of SinglePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.
SinglePoint Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SING opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73,248.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.41. SinglePoint Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.
About SinglePoint
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SinglePoint
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.