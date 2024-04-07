UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 94 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $204.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

