UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Workday were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Shares of WDAY opened at $268.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.95. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,067.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,265.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,067.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,265.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,383 shares of company stock valued at $122,469,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

