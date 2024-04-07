UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.51). Approximately 66,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.43).
UP Global Sourcing Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.43. The company has a market cap of £107.17 million, a PE ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 1.72.
About UP Global Sourcing
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
Featured Articles
